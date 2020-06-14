Blueprint correspondent re-elected Bauchi NUJ official

Bauchi state correspondent of Blueprint newspaper, Najib Sani, has been re-elected as the financial secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi state council, for a second term.

The election took place Saturday where six other executives were elected including Umar Sa’id of the Ministry of Information as chairman, Abbas Mai Kano of the NTA as vice chairman and Isa Garba Gadau of the Bauchi State Television as secretary.

Others are Adama Ibrahim of the state Ministry of Information as assistant secretary, Abubakar Waziri of Globe FM Radio as treasurer and Danjuma Saleh of the Bauchi Radio Corporation as auditor.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman, Umar Sa’id, expressed appreciation to the working journalists in the state for the mandate and promised to give purposeful and all inclusive leadership.

Sa’id said member’s welfare would be the priority of his administration and also assured that the new council would promote professionalism among the media practitioners.

He called on those who contested in the election and lost to accept defeat in good faith and work together with the new leaders to move the union forward.