Blueprint Newspapers hailed for promoting quality gender sensitive stories

Blueprint newspapers, has been lauded for always promoting quality stories about women in their daily editorial contents.

The paper was particularly appraised for giving prominence to issues of insecurity as it affects women and girls, especially the promotion of daily reminders of the missing Chibok girls.

The analysis was made in Abuja by a group work during a two-day training workshop on the Women, Peace and Security resolutions for media practitioners organised by the West Africa Network for Peace building (WANEP) Nigeria in partnership with the Global Network of Women Peace builders (GNWP).

Representative of the group Mr. Luminous Jannamike, who is a Journalist with Vanguard Newspapers explained that the analysis was made using the November 3rd edition in comparison to the Thisday newspapers which also reported stories about women on same day edition but had more of negative reports on women.

“In our group work, a total count of 75 editorial materials were published in the November 3rd edition with only five but quality stories focusing on women, while the remaining stories is about the men and other issues.

“Another observation by our group is that Blueprint newspapers still highlights the missing Chibok girls on their daily report and has given prominence to security and humanitarian stories especially as it affects women and this is commendable and apt,” he said.

It is worthy to note that the analysis was given as part of participants group work and plenary on the topic “Contemporary Newspaper Reporting: Content Analysis” Exercise moderated by Media Consultant Senator Iroegbu.

Amongst other papers reviewed are Leadership, Daily Sun, Punch, Vanguard, Tribune, Daily Trust, Nation and Guardian Newspapers.

Meanwhile, one of the resource persons, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Women Radio Mrs. Toun Okewale, also commended the Tribune Newspapers for gender sensitive reports.