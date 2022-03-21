Blueprint publisher Malagi bags award on community development, urges youth to shun thuggery 

The Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has urged Nigerian youth to shun political thuggery while participating actively in the 2023 electioneering campaigns.

Malagi, who is also the Kaakaki Nupe, gave this advice weekend while receiving an award of Excellence on Community Development and Service to Humanity, bestowed on him by Takuti Global Nigeria Ltd.

Represented by Jibrin Baba Ndace, the former chief press secretary to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the Kaakaki Nupe urged Nigerian youth to remain focused towards attainment of brighter future.

The governorship aspirant said, “The youth should remain focused and they should believe in themselves as future leaders of the country and Niger state in particular.”

Malagi urged the youth and all the people of Niger state to ensure proper scrutiny of all the governorship aspirants towards getting the best for the position.

He said, “I therefore urge you to put all the governorship aspirants in the race on the scale to elect the best person to become the party candidate.”

The Kaakaki Nupe commended the management of Takuti Global Ltd for the recognition of his modest contributions to the society and humanity in general.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (COE) of Takuti Global Nigeria Ltd, Alhaji

Mohammed Abubakar Takuti, described the gubernatorial aspirant as the voice of the masses.

He said, “This is an excellent award as the voice of the masses in recognition of your immense contributions to the growth and development of humanity and the country in general.”

In a brief citation, Malagi was described as a very generous philanthropist who has built schools, hospital, boreholes, Mosque in his community.

The citation added that, “He has also sponsored an ongoing N40m rural electrification project in his community.”