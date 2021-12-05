Blueprint publisher mourns former Army Chief Wushishi

…Says he was a role model who believed in one Nigeria

Chairman/ CEO Blueprint Newspapers Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, Kakaaki Nupe has commiserated with the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani- Bello, the people of Wushishi, Kontagora Emirate, Nigerlites, Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigerians at large over the death of an elder statesman and a former Chief of Army Staff General Mohammed Inuwa, Wushishi.

General Wushishi served as Chief of Army Staff between October 1981 to October 1983.

In a condolence message on Sunday, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi described the deceased as an elder statesman who used his quintessential military career and innovative business acumen to inspire many generations of Nigerians in the pursuit of their dreams.

“General Wushishi belonged to the generation of officers and men who fought for the unity of Nigeria and remained true to those values of national unity and cohesion throughout his life.

“It was impossible to belong to our generation and not be inspired by the role played by General Wushishi and his contemporaries in furthering the course of One Nigeria,” the media owner said

Malagi, who said he was deeply saddened by the demise, however ‘takes solace in the fact that General Wushishi left lofty legacies which will forever continue to motivate millions across Nigeria.”

The media mogul beseeched Allah to forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant him aljannah Firdausi as well as give the people of Wushishi, Kontagora Emirate, Nigerlites, Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigerians at large the fortitude to bear the monumental loss.

General Wushishi died on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in a London Hospital at the age of 81 and left behind one wife , Hajiya Kande Inuwa Wushishi and 7 children.

