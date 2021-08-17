Blueprint publisher tasks youth to emulate IBB on unity

The Chairman and Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has called on the Nigerian youth to draw lessons and emulate the leadership qualities of former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda towards building a united nation.

Malagi stated this on Monday while speaking at the launching of a biography of the former ruler as part of activities ahead of his 80th birthday.

Represented by Alhaji Jibrin Ndace, the former Chief Press Secretary to Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Malagi implored the youth to embrace the unfolding democratic processes to aspire for leadership of the nation.

He said, “The youths of this generation have a lot to learn from our father and former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda, his constant commitment to one indivisible Nigeria.”

According to Malagi, more than two decades after the military administration of General Babaginda, his legacies are still reference points in the public discourse of the nation.

He said, “I want to appeal to Nigeria youths to focus on things which General Babaginda had focused on, which are a prosperous, indivisible Nigeria and peaceful coexistence of all citizens without religious or ethnic considerations.”

In a remark, Dr Mohammed Babaginda, son of the former ruler, appreciated the organisers of the event while thanking God for the life of his father at 80.

“As a family, we are grateful to God and very glad for our father to clock 80 years. We appreciate all for the goodwill and prayers,” he said.