Blueprint publisher urges youth to embrace education, entrepreneurship



The Chairman/Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has advised youths to embrace education and entrepreneural skills to enable them contribute meaningfully to national development.



Idris gave the advice when he visited his country home, Malagi, in Gbako local government area of Niger state to celebrate Eid el-Kabir with the community.



“Most youths can become great if they pursue their career with proper planning, passion and focus,” he said.



The publisher enjoined the youth to always exhibit good conduct and desist from acts that could hamper their progress in life.

Idris noted that no nation could develop without functional and ambitious youths.



He urged Nigerian youths to exploit their talents for the social, economic and political development of the country.



He urged them to develop positive attitude to life, so that they could grow to become responsible leaders, fathers and future guardians.

The chairman further advised the youth not to be instruments of division, selfishness and mayhem in the society.



Idris explained that he was in his country home to as well inspect electrification project and other development projects he initiated for his community.



“As you can see, I just decided to come to celebrate Sallah with my people and I am glad that all of them are happy that I am back home.



“I thank them for their audience and I thank them for their support and we will be there for them by God’s grace.



“To whom much is given, much is expected. This is my community; this is where I was born and this is where I hail from.



“I have decided that I should give back what God has given to me, hence this development projects that I have embarked upon will be accomplished.



“But for now, charity begins at home; we will start it here and we will extend it to other places, God willing”, Idris said.



On the raging coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), he urged Nigerians to continue to pray fervently for urgent divine solutions, as well as strictly observe all the laid down protocols.

The chairman urged Nigerians to continue to use face masks, wash their hands with soap regularly, use hand sanitizers, consume enough water regularly, as well as maintain social distancing, among others.



He also admonished Nigerians to strive to live in peace with each other, irrespective of religious, political, cultural or ethnic affiliation.



“We should also continue to be our brothers’ keepers, to collectively foster peace, unity and the socio-economic development of the country”, he said.