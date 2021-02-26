Blueprint reporter emerges Katsina Correspondents’ Chapel chair

Blueprint staff, Hamidu Sabo, has been elected chairman of the Katsina state Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (N U J).

Sabo defeated Abdullahi Shugaba of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) with 16 votes at the peaceful election held Wednesday at the Correspondents’ Chapel office No. 8 Fagachi Quarters, Katsina state.

Zubairu Idris of NAN also defeated the Sun reporter Agaju Magduba with 15 votes to emerge secretary of the chapel just as Yusuf Ibrahim Jargaba of DW scored 9 votes against the Daily Independent reporter, Shegun Olaniyan’s 4 to take post of treasurer.

The vice chairman, El-Zaharadeen Umar of Radio Iran, assistant secretary, Francis Sardauna of Thisday, financial secretary Muawiyya Bala of Triumph and Abdullahi Tanko of Radio France were all elected unopposed.

The election was conducted under the electoral chairmanship of Alh Lawal Saidu of Peoples Daily.

In his remark, the new chapel chairman, Hamidu Sabo, promised to carry all working journalists along.