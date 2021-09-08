Blueprint staff bags peace award, cleric preaches Tiv unity

A reporter with Blueprint Newspapers Limited, Mr Donald Iorchir, was Saturday, honoured with the “Father of Peace and Equity” by St. Augustine’s Tiv Catholic community, Wuse Deanery Abuja Archdiocese for his service to God and humanity as well as dedication to the growth and development of the church.

The honour was part of the ceremonies marking the installation of patrons and patronesses organized by St. Augustie’s Tiv Catholic Community (SATCC) held at the Our Lady Queen of Perpetual Help (OLQPH).

The occasion kicked off with Holy Mass, officiated by a visiting priest, Rev. Fr. Vitalis V. Kondo, who admonished the congregation to put aside their cultural and ethnic differences, emphasising that it is only by embracing peace and love for one another that they could move the community forward.

He stressed that St. Augustine’s Tiv Catholic community has capable hands to make the difference in the development of the Catholic Church if they show interest and participate actively in it, pointing out that in spite of the existing social ills in the country, the Tiv community had lived up to its mandate.

The cleric encouraged them that no matter the circumstances, a true and sincere Catholic faithful should not be found championing fraudulent acts capable of causing aspersion on their person or the faith they profess.

Responding, Donald Iorchir said he dedicated the Father of Peace and Equity award to God and humanity.

He pointed out that to be recognised in the house of God is far better than in political gatherings.

Iorchir added that nothing could promote development in the church and nation outside peace and urged Christians to ‘follow peace with all men and holiness without which no man shall see the Lord” (Hebrew 12:14).

Earlier in his welcome remarks, chairman award, installation of patrons and patroness planning committee, Daudu Osove Godwin, commended the numerous contributions made by members of St. Augustine’s Tiv Catholic Community (SATCC), his team and guest towards the success of the occasion.