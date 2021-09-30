Blueprint’s Najib Sani wins NUJ best reporter award in Bauchi



Bauchi state correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper Najib Sani, has won the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) award as ‘Best Upcoming Print Media Reporter’ award.



The award was presented to him by the state commissioner of information Hon. Dayyabu Ciroma during the closing ceremony of this year’s NUJ press week held at Command guest house Bauchi.



The commissioner congratulated the Blueprint correspondent on the award and other awardees from different fields of endeavors.



In his speech, the Bauchi state NUJ chairman Umar Sa’idu explained that the press week is an annual event celebrated by the union which brings together working journalists together.



He said the week also selected outstanding journalists who performed wonderfully in the past year and other members of the society that excelled in their chosen fields.



According to the chairman, the theme for this year’s celebration is “The Media, National Security and Socio-Economic Development” adding that the theme was carefully selected in view of the role the media can play in national security and socio-economic development.



He added that other activities conducted within the week included, visits to patients at General hospital Bayara and Bauchi state specialists hospital where assistance were provided to them.