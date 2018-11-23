Blues, Spurs in North London epic derby as EPL action returns

Two of the top four rivals, Tottenham and Chelsea, will today battle it out at Wembley Stadium. It’s neck and neck between both teams as they are separated by just one point, with Chelsea in third and Spurs in fourth. The Lilywhites have won six of their last eight league games, and while that’s a good record, they haven’t been good at Wembley as they have picked up just six points at home so far.

The Blues on the other hand are enjoying life under new boss Maurizio Sarri. The Italian set a new record by becoming the first manager to go his first 12 games unbeaten after the 0-0 draw against Everton. The draw ended a run of five successive wins in all competitions, and they know they have to keep winning to close the gap between them and the teams at the top.

Fresh from reigning supreme in the Manchester Derby, Manchester City will now make the trip to the Olympic Stadium to face West Ham. Thanks to their 3-1 win over rivals Man United. The Citizens now have a two point advantage at the top of the League table. City have won 11 of their last 12 league games, scoring 38 goals and keeping nine clean sheets. Manuel Pellegrini will be coming up against his former side for the first time since his departure in 2016. They lie 13th on the table but they are on a three match unbeaten run which will give them confidence ahead of this clash.

A toothless Man United return to action against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will be coming up against a Palace side who are without a win in their last seven games and are a point above the relegation zone.

Jose Mourinho’s men lie 8th on the log and will aim for a win ahead of their Champions League match next week. Luke Shaw will be missing through suspension, while Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Valencia could return to the starting eleven. Palace haven’t won a game since 15th September. They are 16th on the log, scoring just eight goals in 12 games. Wilfried Zaha is a doubt for the game, which will surely spell bad news for the Eagles.

Watford welcome Liverpool to Vicarage Road. The hosts are winless in their last two games but still lie in seventh place nonetheless. Liverpool on the other hand are one of three teams still unbeaten in the league. They haven’t been at their best recently though and will hope to avoid a slip up against a team who has already stunned Tottenham. With a key game against PSG looming, it will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp lines up his players.

Cardiff City will hope to get the points when they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park.

Claudio Ranieri will have his eyes on a first win in charge when his Fulham side entertain Southampton at Craven Cottage.

Brighton and Leicester City will face off at the Falmer Stadium as Chris Hughton’s men look to climb up the table.

Tomorrow, Arsenal will try to end a three-game winless run when they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Unai Emery’s men were on a 12 game winning streak not long ago, but a run of three draws in the league has seen them slip eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Gunners will now hope to turn the tide against Eddie Howe’s men who are sixth and four points behind them.

Wolves will fancy their chances of getting all three points against Huddersfield at the Molineux Stadium.

