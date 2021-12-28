5 cheap things to buy after Christmas

Despite the fact that many Christmas displays are up when stores are still marking down fake fangs and pint-sized chocolate bars, the winter holidays come and go quickly. In their wake, they leave exhausted credit cards and some purchases that are regretted as soon as the post-Christmas sales—or Boxing Day sales in many countries—roll around. When shopping for so many people, it is hard not to buy some items for yourself, too.

But waiting out the frenzy of Christmas sales could actually save you a lot of money. We talked to a trio of savvy shoppers to learn which items you should wait until after Christmas to buy to save some cash.

The Importance of Planning Ahead

Shopping after Christmas might mean waiting longer for a particular item, but the money you save on that product will make the wait worthwhile. You’ll see a lot of deep discounts on products ranging from electronics to clothing, and just about every other retail item that is updated in the January inventory turnover.

You will need to plan ahead to make the most of post-holiday sales. Timing major purchases for after-Christmas sales can yield huge savings if you have a list of target items.

“I always tell people that if they have the money and the storage space, shop with the entire next year in mind,” suggests Josh Elledge of SavingsAngel.com. “Rock bottom pricing is available on everything from electronics to clothing to jewelry.”

The following are six items that you should wait to buy until after Christmas.

One of the fears many buyers face is that the next year’s update will bring new features that significantly increase the functionality of the product. This is especially true of TVs, but it applies to everything from ovens to closet organizers. There is almost no window of time to compare current and upcoming models in the post-Christmas rush, so you need to know which items you feel comfortable buying as-is.

1. Consumer Electronics

“Black Friday can have some great electronic deals, but you can find sales that are just as good or better after the New Year,” says Elledge. “The International Consumer Electronics Show takes place every January and showcases new items and models. Retailers know these new models are on the way, so they want to unload last year’s models and free up shelf space.”

2. Toys and Small Gifts

When Christmas is over, retailers are left with excess stock of cosmetic sets, toys, spa gift baskets, and much more. These items are quickly moved to the clearance bin to make room for regular merchandise again.

“I watch for toy clearances at 70% off or more and then buy toys for my kids’ birthdays and to keep on hand for the birthdays of cousins and school friends,” says Rocha. “I pick up a supply of adult gifts for unexpected occasions as well. A spa set is a good gift for welcoming new neighbors, returning a kindness, or just saying thank you.”

3. Decorations

Like winter clothing, decorations and other Christmas paraphernalia don’t budge much in price until the big day is over. “Christmas trees, lights, decor, wrapping paper, and more will all be 50% to 75% off within a few weeks after Christmas,” says Crystal Paine of MoneySavingMom.com. “Buying ahead for next year will save you a bundle.”

4. Fitness Products

The fitness industry runs contrary to the logic of charging higher prices during periods of high demand. That’s because the demand for fitness goods after Christmas is fragile in that it hinges on one tradition.

“Most people make New Year’s resolutions to get in shape and lose weight,” Paine explains. “The stores and gyms know this and they capitalize upon everyone’s great intentions by running sales on fitness equipment, video workouts, and gym memberships after the first of the year.”

Although everything from exercise balls to treadmills can be bought cheap in the new year, there are even bigger deals in the used market. “If you can hold off for a few more months, you can usually find killer deals on Craigslist and at garage sales on almost-new fitness equipment that people purchased at the beginning of the year and then never ended up using,” Paine says.

The average amount Americans plan to spend on gifts and holiday items during the 2021 holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.1

5. Food

Food is in demand year-round, but the type of food that’s in demand changes drastically after the holidays. Elledge says that after Christmas is prime time to scoop up some serious deals in the grocery aisles.

“Baking supplies, wine, cheese, and seasonal flavors of products are all on the way out,” he explains. “Grocers clearance a lot of what is left from the holiday season to make way for the health foods everyone seems to want in January.”

