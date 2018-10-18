BMO hails ex-Niger Delta militants’ for backing Buhari

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has hailed former Niger Delta militants for its decision to work for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election.

The ex-militants, under the aegis of the Coalition of Progressive Niger Delta Ex-militants (CPNDE) had said in a statement that their decision to support Buhari’s second term bid was based on his efforts at deepening peace and stability in the Niger Delta; by initiating meaningful projects and enhancement of human capital development through the presidential amnesty programme.

“We are resolute in our decision to ensure victory for Buhari in the Niger Delta, in the 2019 presidential election. Towards this end, we have commenced consultative meetings to forge a common front. The CPNDE, comprising several, genuine camp leaders, and their foot soldiers, affirm our enweaving support for President Buhari”, the ex-militants added.

While hailing the ex-militants’ stance, BMO, in a statement by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, yesterday in Abuja said it is a confirmation of Buhari’s disposition to meaningful, life-changing projects in the country’s oil producing region.

It noted that the ex-agitators cited deepening peace in the Niger Delta as a major reason they were backing the President’s re-election bid.

“We are elated that a critical segment of the population of the Niger Delta region is keen on ensuring continuity of the new lease on life that President Buhari is introducing into the area.

“Members of the coalition of Progressive Niger Delta ex-militants are indeed patriots who have seen the sincerity of the administration in making life meaningful in the region”, BMO said.

The group also assured the ex- agitators that the improved infrastructure in the area would be nothing compared to what they would see on ground during President Buhari’s second term.

“From regular seamless payment of amnesty dues, to improving infrastructure even in Otuoke, the region is in for a wonderful time”.

It consequently urged CPNDE not to waiver in its determination to work for the President’s victory in a region that the Peoples Democratic Party considers its stronghold in spite of not doing much for it in 16 years.