BMO to army, police: Dont take Sowere’s threat lightly

The planned protests by the Coalition for Revolution, conveners of the “Revolution Now” protests, is only a subterfuge. It is, in fact, another attempt by the anarchist Omoyele Sowore to actualise his desire for chaos and destabilisation, the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has warned.

“Security agents, including the Directorate of State Services (DSS) must understand that what is being touted as a protest against corruption, is not what it is. It is that notorious group making an attempt to push its agenda of “revolution” under a seemingly innocuous umbrella.

In a press statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO called on security agents and government prosecutors to take notice of the potential breach of Mr Sowore’s bail conditions.

The group recalled that one of the conditions for Sowore bail by the court was that he was not to attend or participate in any form of rallies or protests pending the determination of the charges against him.

“A protest by Sowore’s Revolution Now Group is a protest by Sowore, albeit by proxy. He is the planner and it should be seen for the subterfuge that it is. The objectives of this sinister and dangerous group have not changed. What we have here is Sowore playing puppeteer over the protesters to do his bidding.

“We call on the prosecutors of Sowore’s matter, the DSS and the courts not to take this breach lightly.”



It is recalled that the DSS had warned, a few weeks ago, that there were plans by some persons to destabilise the country. The Buhari Media Organization stated that, that warning was not unconnected with the evil plans by Mr Sowore and his men to start an uprising in the country.