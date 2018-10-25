BMO to US ambassador: Don’t trivialise anti-graft war

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has cautioned the United States
Ambassador to Nigeria, William Symington not to attempt to trivialise
the war against corruption being waged by the President Muhammadu
Buhari led-administration.
The diplomat was quoted to have said at the convocation lecture of the
University of Ilorin, Kwara state that disregard for rule of law is a
more grievous corruption than stealing public fund.
But BMO said in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and
Secretary, Cassidy Madueke yesterday in Abuja that if indeed the
American Ambassador said so, then the comment smirks of hypocrisy.
It said: “It would be the height of neo-colonial hypocrisy for Mr.
Symington to seek to redefine corruption when it is common knowledge,
and is universally accepted that corruption is synonymous with abuse
of entrusted power for private gain.
“Let us remind the Ambassador that the simplest definition of
corruption is that it is a criminal activity by an individual
entrusted with a position of authority often to acquire illicit
benefit, and may include bribery and embezzlement.”
BMO added that even the US also recognised that it has a
responsibility of ensuring national security by suspending the rule of
law in some cases as it did with the Guantanamo Bay military prison
where terror suspects are detained indefinitely.
“It is on record that the US that is widely regarded as the bastion of
democracy and justice set up the detention centre in 2002 in the
George Bush years, but even after former President Barack Obama took
steps to close Guantanamo Bay, the incumbent President Donald Trump
issued an Executive Order retaining the detention camp.”
