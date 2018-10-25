BMO to US ambassador: Don’t trivialise anti-graft war

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has cautioned the United States

Ambassador to Nigeria, William Symington not to attempt to trivialise

the war against corruption being waged by the President Muhammadu

Buhari led-administration.

The diplomat was quoted to have said at the convocation lecture of the

University of Ilorin, Kwara state that disregard for rule of law is a

more grievous corruption than stealing public fund.

But BMO said in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and

Secretary, Cassidy Madueke yesterday in Abuja that if indeed the

American Ambassador said so, then the comment smirks of hypocrisy.

It said: “It would be the height of neo-colonial hypocrisy for Mr.

Symington to seek to redefine corruption when it is common knowledge,

and is universally accepted that corruption is synonymous with abuse

of entrusted power for private gain.

“Let us remind the Ambassador that the simplest definition of

corruption is that it is a criminal activity by an individual

entrusted with a position of authority often to acquire illicit

benefit, and may include bribery and embezzlement.”

BMO added that even the US also recognised that it has a

responsibility of ensuring national security by suspending the rule of

law in some cases as it did with the Guantanamo Bay military prison

where terror suspects are detained indefinitely.

“It is on record that the US that is widely regarded as the bastion of

democracy and justice set up the detention centre in 2002 in the

George Bush years, but even after former President Barack Obama took

steps to close Guantanamo Bay, the incumbent President Donald Trump

issued an Executive Order retaining the detention camp.”

