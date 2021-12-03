BN Ceramic workers decry intimidation, harassment by PAN African

The National Union of Chemical Footwear Robber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees has appealed to Kogi state government to urgently restrain Pan African United Youths Development Network from their orchestrated plans to destabilise the legitimate activities of BN Ceramic in the state.



The Union’s branch chair, Comrade Abdulkadir Adamu, who made the appeal Friday at a press conference in Ajaokuta, said on January 20, 2021, the group led by the duo of Habib Mohammed from Nigeria and Yara Yara from Guinea invaded the company with security agents and forced their way into the factory on pretense of a courtesy visit.

According to him, the action of the aforementioned duo and others, if not checked by the government and relevant agencies “is capable of scaring away investors and investments into Kogi state and Nigeria.”



He said, “It is evidently clear that one of the greatest challenges Nigeria is passing through today is the issue of unemployment that has partly paved ways for the current insecurity in the country.

“BN Ceramic asides its social corporate responsibilities often rendered to the host communities and their prompt payment of taxes to government, the company has created over 1, 000 jobs for Nigerian youth who ordinarily could have been in an already saturated labour market or indulging in social vices.

“Therefore, for a group that claims to be a vanguard for youth development to forcefully invade, threaten and trespass into a production factory without any authorisation from government or relevant agencies and backed by security operatives in a Gestapo manner leave much to be desired.”

Related

No tags for this post.