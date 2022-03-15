Board vehicles at officially registered parks, Ibrahim tells corps members 

The director-general of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members in the country to always board vehicles at officially registered parks to avoid falling prey to criminals and ritualists pretending to be commercial vehicle drivers.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the Akwa Ibom state coordinator, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, gave the advise during the closing ceremony of 2022 Batch “A” Stream 1 corps members at NYSC orientation camp, Ikot Itie Udung, in Nsit Atai LGA Tuesday.

He further warned them to avoid embarking on night journey to reduce the risk of getting involved in auto crash and charged that when their journey exceeds six o’clock, they should spend the night at military barracks or other officially secured location.

“You are also strongly advised to avoid boarding vehicles at locations other than officially approved motor parks so as to avoid falling prey to criminals disguising as commercial vehicles drivers,” he said.

He warned against engaging in social vices such as drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime and advanced-fee-fraud in their places of primary assignment.

He added that anyone caught in the act will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of NYSC bye-laws.

He urged the corps members never to abandon the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme they acquired during their three weeks in camp, saying that they should leverage on it to become employers of labour.