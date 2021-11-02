Boardroom crisis: Obasanjo’s ex-aide, aggrieved directors move to settle out-of-court

Former Special Adviser on Energy in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, and two aggrieved directors of Green Energy International Limited have agreed to settle the oil company’s ownership crisis out of court.

This development was made known on Tuesday when the matter came up before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Dr Bunu Alibe and Mr Ayo Olojede had in a motion on notice marked FHC/ABJ/PET/20/2020 filed by their counsel, Alade Agbabiaka, SAN, listed the company and Adegbulugbe as first and second respondents respectively.

The duo in the suit via a petition accused Adegbulugbe of a series of corporate misdemeanors including unilateral usurpation of executive responsibilities, contrary to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the company’s Articles.

They claimed that they were unlawfully removed by the chairman(Adegbulugbe) of a company they jointly nurtured to fruition.

The applicants averred that such decision was contrary to the provisions of CAMA, 2020 and the organisation’s Article of Association.

Adegbulugbe also filed a separate suit against the two directors.

Although the matter was formerly before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the case was, however, reassigned to Justice Olajuwon, following the tranfer of Ojukwu to Calabar division of the court recently.

When the matter was called, Agbabiaka said the parties had agreed to settle the dispute out of court although they were yet to come up with terms of settlement.

The senior lawyer also said there were threshold of applications to consolidate on the matters.

The counsel to the respondents, Benbella Anachebe, SAN, however, said though he was aware that settlement was ongoing among the parties, his client had yet to brief him on details of the development.

He urged the court to give a long adjournment date so as to be involved in evolving the terms of settlement.

The judge, therefore, advised parties in the suit to work toward settlement of the case before the issue of consolidation of the applications is considered.

Olajuwon adjourned the matter till February 2, 2022 for report on the out-of-court settlement or for contnuation of the matter.

Recall that Adegbulugbe and the two directors of the firm had dragged themselves before the court over the ownership of the oil company.

Adegbulugbe, in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/390/2020, is praying the court for a declaration that the two directors, Alibe and Olojede, cannot impose their will on the grounds that they are minority shareholders with only 22.6 percent holding in the company.

He also wants the court to restrain the two directors from doing anything inimical to the interest of the firm but use internal mechanisms in resolving any dispute.

But in their counter affidavits, the two directors claimed that Adegbulugbe usurped the function of the Managing Director of the firm and had been taking unilateral decisions that were against the objectives of the company.

The two defendants averred that the former Obasanjo aide had engaged in alleged infractions by involving multinational companies in the operations of the company without their input.