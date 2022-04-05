Boat mishap: Kano to provide passengers with speed boats, life jackets

The Kano state government has concluded plans to provide 3 speed boats and life jackets for passengers taking the cross-channel ferry from Badau village to other communities in Bagwai town.

A press statement in Kano Monday, stated that the acting governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said this while commissioning an 18 passenger capacity Ferry Boat donated by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), at Bagwai local government area.

He said: “The donation of the ferry boat demonstrates the federal government and NIWA’s concern and readiness to compliment the state government’s effort to bring succor to the rural communities.

“I wish to also assure NIWA of our commitment to work together with you towards improving water transportation in Kano state,” Gawuna said.

While congratulating the people of Badau town for receiving the donation of the boat, he also urged them to comply with all ferry safety guidelines, so as to avoid reoccurrence of boat mishaps.

The area manager of NIWA, Mallam Nasiru Maude, said the donation of the 18 passenger capacity ferry boat is in furtherance of the agency’s commitment towards ensuring safety of water transportation in the country.

“This is part of our effort of ensuring protection of lives on the waterways,”he said.

Mal. Maude urged the Badau community to ensure they wear life jackets for their safety while on the ferry boat. He also commended Kano state government for its quick response during emergency situations on the waterways.