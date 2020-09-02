Boat mishap: Malami condoles families in Kebbi

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Wednesday condoled the families of eight Nigerians of Kebbi state origin who lost their lives in a boat mishap at Tungar Geheru, Jega local government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, on Wednesday September 2, 2020 in Abuja.

Malami who described the news of the incident as great grief used the medium to extend his sympathy and condolence to the family members of the deceased.

The AGF prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and for speedy recovery of the rescued.