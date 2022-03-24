BOBA laments declining education quality, urges members to intervene

The Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), has expressed deep concerns over the declining quality of education, calling on its members and old students of schools to intervene and support the development of education in the country.

Newly elected Secretary General of the Association Haroun Harry Audu, made the call in Abuja while hosting a breakfast meeting with Journalists, stressing that alma mater groups like BOBA have an important role to play in contributing to the well-being of their former schools.

According to him, available statistics shows the North lagging behind greatly in education and a time bomb waiting to explode if not curtailed, noting that the quality of graduates today shows the poor quality of education which cannot be farfetched from the quality of teachers in the schools.

He lauded Governor El-Rufai’s intervention to education in Kaduna state especially how he has engaged with the issue of teaching quality which he posited was where the problem is, adding that there is also poor quality of infrastructure and facilities available in schools.

He however noted that five former Nigeria Presidents, Governors, Ministers, CBN Governors and many more influential people attended Barewa college which gives every old boy the feeling of wanting to be associated with the school and platform, he however said it should not end with the feeling alone but making impact.

“We have all been blessed however little, how can you come through your old boys association and support what government is doing? So that those coming behind us in the collage can also get quality education.

“Education has suffered a lot in this country and we see it in the type of graduates that we are producing today, beyond that we see it in the type of distortions that has given rise to disagreements between teachers and the government,” he said.

“When you look at the statistics and the data, Northern Nigeria is struggling, the whole country is. You will find out of school children in all the states in the country but in terms of numbers, the North is ahead and because it is our constituency, we believe that it is a time bomb and we need to do something about it.

“Most of the past leaders of the association invested their personal money to make the school what it is today and we need to teach the younger generation today the importance of giving back,” he added.

The Secretary General stressed the importance of bridging generational gaps between the old and younger boys by way of investing in the association to enable them build the capacity to help the young ones who have all kinds of needs apart from helping the collage.

“In my personal experience as an employer, I realise that many of these young ones need to be re-skilled, they come to you as graduates from all the institutions of higher learning but most of them are struggling, they need certain skills. We can create opportunities for them to be re-skilled and empowered so they can play more meaningful roles in the society,” he said.