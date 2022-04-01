Body of Benchers, NBA, others advocate legal profession reforms

The Body of Benchers (BOB), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, have all expressed concern over the state of affairs in the legal profession in the country.

Speaking at a dinner in honour of Wole Olanipekun and Justice Mary Odili they suggested ways to reform it and curb unethical conduct among practitioners.

Chairman, Body of Benchers (BOB), Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and NBA President, Tayo Akpata and Rhodes-Vivour, stated that there was an urgent need for stakeholders to collaborate on ways to reform it.

In his acceptance speech, Olanipekun, who is the 50th BOB chairman, said: “It behoves us to rejig, redefine, and reorient our profession in order to restore its cherished nobility and glory.

“We must not lose sight of the unpleasant happenings around us, whether from the Bar and Bench.

“Succinctly surmised, our profession is under aggression and attack, both from within and without. These are not the best of times for the legal profession in Nigeria.

“Therefore, it is the bounden duty of the congregation of these great men and women of distinction, constituting the Body of Benchers, to work for the greatness and renaissance of our esteemed profession. In doing so as well, we may have to crack some glass ceilings,” he said.

On his part, Akpata called for enhanced independence for the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), an organ of the BOB, responsible for dealing with petitions and complaints against lawyers.

The NBA president advocated for the decentralisation of the LPDC to allow for its presence in all states of the country as against the current arrangement where it only sits in Abuja.

Similarly, Justice Rhodes-Vivour, who is the immediate past BOB chairman, noted that efforts at sanitising the profession must include an improvement of what young lawyers are paid.