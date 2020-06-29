Body of six-year-old rape victim found in Kaduna mosque



The body of a six-year-old girl Khadijat Ya’u allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque on New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna state.



The incident, which happened on Friday, drew the attention of people in the neighbourhood including some members of civil society organisations to the victim’s residence in Kurmin Mashi, where the victim’s parent were persuaded to allow the corpse be taken to a specialist hospital for examination.

A credible source, within the area, who spoke in confidence said, “yes, it is true. In fact, we are having another case where an 11-year-old girl was raped and we are taking her to hospital for immediate examination and treatment”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said that though no arrest has been made in connection to the crime, but police detectives attached to Kurmi Mashi division have launched an investigation to unravel the mystery.



“The case was reported at Kurmi Mashi division on Friday. Our men in that division received a call from the people in the community in Kurmi Mashi that they saw a dead body lying in the mosque.

“With the lockdown, they have not been opening mosques except for Friday prayers. They discovered the dead body around 3:20pm close to a prayer time.



“An investigation into the matter has commenced. No arrest was made so far. But police detectives attached to Kurmi Mashi are seriously working on the issue. So, if there is an arrest, I will keep you posted,” ASP Jalige said in a phone conversation.