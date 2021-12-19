Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa, Zaar Youth harps on value erosion

The Zaar Youths of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of Bauchi state have been urged to retrace their core moral values for better development.

The call was made by Bedwom Bogoro Elias, weekend, at the end of a 3-day retreat titled; “Retracing our values,” held at Crest Hotel Jos, for the youth drawn from the two local government areas, of Bauchi state.

He said looking at the deteriorating situation of, “value erosion,” amongst the Zaar youth, they decided to put up the retreat to impact skills on them.

“What we have found out is that there seems to be a complete value erosion, been witnessed in our land.

“The young people are actually supposed to be the agents of change. They are supposed to be the ones driving the process change. But the recent trends have been so unfortunate to the extent that we see them missing train,” he said.

Mr. Elias frowned upon the Zaar attitudes of poor politicking, lack of focus and purposeful leadership.

“What we have now are youth that are not on the track of development, and if we allowed this to continue, it will destroy our fabrics,” he said.

Mr. Elias added that the retreat has unveiled the youth to capacity building on leadership, active positive political participation that will make them regain the lost values.

One the retreat participants, Mr. Emmanuel Dauda, said he learned a lot of ideas on value restoration, skills and leadership that will steer development.

