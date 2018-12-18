Boko Haram: APGA presidency’ll engage mercenaries – VP candidate

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has revealed that if voted into power it would not hesitate to contract and engage the services of professional mercenaries to fight Boko Haram insurgency.

The party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, said APGA strongly believes that engaging mercenaries and military contractors to complement the Nigerian armed forces and supply equipment would go a long way to contain Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, the foreign mercenaries would work alongside the Nigerian Army, which he said would take opportunity of modern equipment and well trained men and women to successfully confront Boko Haram and defeat the group in no time.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, Chief Chukwueke, who protested his exclusion from the Vice Presidential debate organised by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), declared that both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to present concrete solutions to some of the challenges facing the country.

On the fight against insurgency, the APGA vice presidential candidate said Nigeria is “facing poverty as an existential threat and then we are facing insurgency as another existential threat.

“Our view is straight forward, when it comes to fighting Boko Haram, the gallant men and women we have in Arm forces are doing a very fantastic job under this condition but our government is prepared to engage the services of military contractors for short period of time. Let them bring equipment, tools, trained men and women to fight alongside our military to attack insurgency.

“You can see where we are, the president was clear few days ago when he said I held emergency meeting with the Chad Basin countries because the Boko Haram threat is getting out of control, because of our military bases have been overran, everyday Nigerians are killed in heavy losses. We need to do something different.

“Though our men and women in the armed forces are doing the job, but it is not enough. They are ill equipped, their motivation level is low. Look at the money we have invested in hardware but if we had invested in military contractors now they would have come with their equipment and tools and ready to go.”

While accusing BON for unjust treatment regarding the Vice Presidential debate, Chukwueke wondered if the organiser could allow three other political parties that have no elected representative, why the APGA with a serving governor, 11 National Assembly members and several State Houses of Assembly members could not be considered.

He disclosed that APGA was not invited to the debate and apologised to all Nigerians and all the stakeholders across the globe for APGA’s absence at the Vice Presidential debate last Friday.

“The truth is Nigerians were denied an opportunity to hear our message and our progressive agenda to truly evaluate what we are talking about as a true alternative path.

“The APGA is the third largest political party in Nigeria. We have produced a sitting governor, we have at least eleven members of the National Assembly and scores of state House of Assembly members”, he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.