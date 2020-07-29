Boko Haram attacks Borno gov’s Zulum’s convoy

Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, Wednesday, survived an ambush by suspected Boko Haram gunmen, according to sources.

The governor was on a trip to Monguno and Baga towns to distribute food to IDPs to enable them enjoy the Eid-el-Kabir celebration when the governor’s convoy came under attack on his way from Baga, a deserted fishing community in Kaka local government area of the state.

Sources, who confirmed the development to Blueprint said the governor was unhurt as soldiers and police officers guarding him repelled the assault on the convoy.

Zulum had left for Monguno on Monday afternoon to undertake the distribution of food and rams to the IDPs in Monguno and Baga, it was learnt.

But before his departure, reports filtered in that some officials of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had run into an ambush by Boko Haram along the Maiduguri-Monguono road.

The attackers reportedly abducted an unknown number of humanitarian workers of SEMA. All attempts to get details of the abductions could not yield results.

However, the chairperson of Borno SEMA, Yabawa Kolo, confirmed to reporters on phone that some of her officials came under attack. She did not give details of the number of persons involved.

On the attacks, a government source confirmed that, “it happened, but I’m sorry I cannot give details on this because the relevant officials are still digging to get more details of the attack.”

“But I can assure you that the governor is unhurt, and that includes everyone in the convoy.”

Efforts to reach the governor’s spokesperson, Isa Gusau, were not successful as he phone was unreachable.

Boko Haram had last week executed five aid workers over an alleged failure by the government to pay a ransom.

The executed aid workers were abducted in the first week of June along the same Maiduguri-Monguno road.