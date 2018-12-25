Boko Haram attacks Yobe community

Boko Haram insurgents are, said to have infiltrated the Army base in Kukareta, a 20 kilometer east from the Damaturu the state capital.

Though there was no official information from the authority but military personnel who do not want his name in print; because he was not permitted to do so, said the insurgents came at 5.30pm of Monday the eve of Christmas and moved straight to the base.

A resident of Kukareta Mallam Isa also confirmed the attack. As at time of filling in this report, information on the casualty is still sketchy but ambulance was sighted moving to the Specialist Hospital Damaturu at a high speed.

Blueprint gathered that the Islamic Movement Group, Shiites had earlier sought approval from Christian Association of Nigeria CAN to visit three churches in the state capital to celebrate Christmas with them, but

with the recent attack, it may create more fears in the heart of worshipers.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.