Boko Haram attacks: Yobe Gov’s son escapes death, Cop killed in Kukareta 

A police man, Inspector Ahmad attached to Aide de Camp (ADC) to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state, was among those killed in the Kukareta Monday attack by the Boko Haram

insurgents.

A Military source who pleaded anonymity, said the late ‎Inspector was coming from Maiduguri after picking the son of the Governor at Airport.

“On arriving at Kukareta, there were hold ups on the highway and decided to come down to the clear the way, not knowing that the insurgents were attacking the Army base. Unfortunately they shot him dead, while the Governor’s son and the driver escaped narrowly”.

His colleagues described him as a jovial person that mingled with not only the security personnel, but the civilians that he works with in the entourage of the Governor.

According to another military and Sani Abacha General Hospital sources, the insurgents having burnt down the military base in Kukareta, had also killed about 8 Soldiers in the attack.

With the recent attacks on Kukareta and the earlier one at Katarko, it has created fear in the hearts of the residents of Damaturu, the state

capital

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.