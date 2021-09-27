Boko Haram attacks Yobe town

There was a heavy exchange of gunfire between the Nigerian security forces and ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Babangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government council of Yobe state, Sunday.

Babangida is about 50km north-east of Damaturu, the state capital.

Security and local sources said the insurgents were engaging troops of Operation Hadin Kai in a fierce gun battle at the time of this report Sunday evening

Adamu Gidado, a resident of Babangida, who escaped from the town to Damaturu at the start of the exchange of fire, told Premium Times that many residents had also run into the bush to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

Gidado said he saw heavy military reinforcement heading towards Tarmuwa as he was heading to Damaturu.

“People in Babangida have run to the bush out of fear. I saw heavy military reinforcement as I was driving back to Damaturu,” Gidado said.

