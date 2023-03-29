Boko Haram bomb maker dies stepping on self-made IED 

A Boko Haram bomb maker, Awana Gaidam, has reportedly died after he stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device IED) he made by himself.

He was said to have planted the IED that killed him for the Nigerian troops in Borno state. Before his death, Gaidam was said to be responsible for many IED attacks along major highways in Borno.

Awana planted the IEDs in strategic positions of his camp within the Sambisa forest to wade off attacks from the troops, Zagazola Makama reports.

Gaidam was blown to pieces after his vehicle stepped on the IED along Njumia and Arra in Sambisa forest on Monday, a source told Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region.

“Since 2022, Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have carried out more than 90 indiscriminate attacks in the North-east using IEDs.

“The insurgents resorted to the use of IEDs as a result of the increased and sustained pressure by the joint efforts of the Nigerian Army, Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai with support of the combined troops of the Multination Joint Task Force, Niger, Cameroon and Chad in the Lake Chad sub-region.

“Therefore, the killing of Awana represents a serious blow to the operational capability of the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad, terrorists group,” the publication said. (Premium Times)

