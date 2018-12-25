Boko Haram employ propaganda to demoralise you – Buratai tells troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the North east to be wary of misinformation and propaganda by the terrorists, saying it is targeted at demoralising them.

The army chief said this in his Christmas and New Year message to the troops.

Buratai said while it is evident that the military had defeated Boko Haram, the terrorists had “resulted to employing propaganda by spreading false messages of strength and invisibility.”

He said: “It is pertinent for troops to understand that Boko Haram terrorists are nothing but a band of criminals. Therefore, you must all brace up to clear and flush out their remnants. We have superior training, fire power and experience.

“We have a history of successes on the battlefield both at home and abroad. This must be reflected in all our operations.“

The army chief praised the troops for their “bravery, doggedness and loyalty” in the fight against terrorism in the North east and other criminal elements across the country. He urged them to “maintain the momentum and remain steadfast” as they continue to “professionally and responsively” carry out their constitutional roles.

“On my part, I would continue to ensure that troops’ welfare and that of their families, remains my utmost priority,” he said.

On the forth coming general elections, the army chief admonished troops to continue to remain apolitical and dedicated to their assigned roles, just as he assured them of the Federal Government commitments to their welfare, adding that the Federal government had “total support to the Armed Forces to bring all ongoing operations to logical conclusion.”

“This festive season heralds peace as well as a time for merriment, sober reflection and introspection. I enjoin us all to continue to pray to the Almighty God for the repose of the souls of our fallen comrades and for peace in our nation.

“We will not renege on our promise to cater for the wellbeing of the families of our brave fallen heroes,” Buratai added.

