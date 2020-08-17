Boko Haram: Group wants NIPSS to disengage Mailafiya’s services





The management of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has been called upon to disengage the services of Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya for his bad notions and thoughts.

The call was made by Concerned Citizens on Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria (CCPSNN), in a press statement issued on Monday by its coordinator, Comrade Salisu Usman and secretary, Comrade Kefas Ndang in Jos.

The group also requested the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) to sue Dr. Mailafiya.

It said: “The recent falsehood dished out by Dr. Mailafiya, which attempts at throwing the country into another circle of tension, apprehension and outright confusion, requires legitimate security and lawful actions on the man, than what is attainable at the moment.”

The group said more worrisome is that Mailafiya has confessed to spreading deliberate, intentional and outright fake news, detrimental to national security, and that as a directing staff, an instructor at the NIPSS, is failure.

“An instructor that trains eminent citizens on policies and strategies on how best to govern the country, is clearly a failure with tendencies of impacting his bad notions and thought on his students,” it said.

The group urged the management of NIPSS to disengage his services but also verify all academic works he did that are use at the Institute.

The group said Dr. Mailafiya deserved no public office, much less having the privilege of lecturing the country’s elite to formulate policies and strategies.

“And going by the fact stated by the State Security Services (SSS) that Dr. Mailafiya has “profusely apologised his mischief and determination to use the fake news he spewed to incite the people under his control,” we therefore demand that he be charged to court,” the group said.