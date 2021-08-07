Boko Haram, ISWAP now use video propaganda to remain relevant, recruit new members says Army

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists now resort to video propaganda in order to seek relevance and replenish their depleting fighting force as a result of the sustained military bombardments from both land and air components of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

A statement by Director Army Public Relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops sustained operation has exerted so much pressure on the terrorists and their sympathizers.

He said “In recent times, a good number of these terrorists have surrendered to troops in different locations across the theatre, a trend that indicates that they are loosing the capacity to remain in the fight.

“Apparently, there are indications that their fighting capability has been severely encumbered by devastating depletion, with their remnants deserting various enclaves, leaving behind a few diehards that will undoubtedly be eliminated by the highly spirited troops of OPHK in no distant future.

“In a bid to replenish their fast depleting fighting force and clandestinely conscript unsuspecting individuals to join their fold, BHT embarked on a subtle recruitment drive using the said propaganda video to portray a lavish lifestyle in their so-called fortress; a psychological strategy desperately deployed to attract impressionable youths and unsuspecting individuals.”

He added that most of the terrorists who surrendered to the troops lamented that the condition in their enclaves have become unbearable and they had no option than to give themselves up to troops.

“Contrary to the false impression they attempt to project, of a blissful live in their enclaves, the true situation in their evil enclave is one of hunger, disease, brutality, high level of immorality and the constant fear of military offensives.

“A cursory look at the video revealed an amateur work of doctored old clips and images from different backgrounds, skewed with blurred imageries that are incoherent and illogical. The incontrovertible reality is that the group is facing imminent destruction and extinction.

“This is largely responsible for the terrorists’ turning in their arms in droves as the gallant troops of OPHK are rendering their enclaves uninhabitable with fierce offensives. What the terrorists did not tell their target audience is that their fighters and family members are currently surrendering to the troops in multitudes, laying down their arms and renouncing their membership of the evil organisation and that they were misled in joining in the first place.”