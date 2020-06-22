Boko Haram kills 5 herders, rustles 480 cows in Magumeri



No fewer than five villagers suspected to be herdsmen were Saturday killed when members of the Boko Haram sect armed with AK47 rifles invaded communities of Moduri, Kelewa and Ngudori of Magumeri local government area of Borno state.



The terrorists also carted away 480 cows after committing the atrocities, leaving one of the herdsmen in the pool of his blood following gunshot wounds.



It was gathered that the victims were killed while pleading with the terrorists not to go with their cows, their only means of livelihood.



Secretary of Magumeri local government area, Alhaji Ali Kyari, disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri, Sunday.



Moduri is about 15 km east of Magumeri local government headquarters, while Kelewa and Ngudori are also in the east and about 20km.



The LG secretary while giving an update on the attacks, said the insurgents first stormed Moduri village about 6:30pm on Saturday and rustled 300 cattle before killing three persons, after which the terrorists invaded Kelewa and killed one person and going away with 80 cows, looting foodstuffs in the process.



Kyari said the injured had been evacuated to the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri and was receiving treatment.

Similarly, in Ngudori village, the insurgents carted away 100 cows after killing one person.



“We were terrified with renewed Boko Haram attacks in my communities. Just yesterday (Saturday), some group of terrorists invaded Moduri village in the evening and carted away 300 cows after killing three persons,” he said.

Related