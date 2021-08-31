Boko Haram members’ surrender a welcome development – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Monday, stated that the reports that Boko Haram elements are coming out of their trenches to surrender to Nigerian troops should be seen as a welcome development and encouraged.

Lawan stated this in Maiduguri, Borno state at the palace of Shehu of Bor, Abubakar El-Kanemi.

Lawan was in the state, in company of Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, on condolence visit to the monarch who lost his elder brother and also to the family of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe over the death of his mother-in-law.

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum and his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, were also on ground to play host to the visitors at Kingibe’s residence as well as the Shehu of Borno’s palace.

Lawan seized the opportunity of the condolence visit to reassure the people in that part of the country that the federal government would continue to work with the state authorities to ensure restoration of peace and stability in the region.

He said: “We have come to condole you over the death of your elder brother that occurred recently. May his soul rest in Ajanaah Firdausi.

“This is a loss not only to you, Your Highness but to all of us. That is why we have deemed it fit and necessary to come and condole with you, the family and the good people of Borno State.

“I want to take this opportunity to mention that the Federal government of Nigeria will continue to work with Borno State Government to ensure that there is restoration of peace and stability in this state and in this part of the country.

“The recent surrender by Boko Haram elements is a good development for the security of this country. Personally I believe that the Federal government must work with the Borno State Government and other states in this part of the country to ensure that those that have been received are appropriately processed.”