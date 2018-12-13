Boko Haram: Monarch advocates more support for Nigerian Army

He made the call in his palace at Owu Kuta, Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun state, at a world press conference tagged “Support Nigeria Army – Our Army” and addressed by the monarch.

The monarch cautioned amnesty international and other NGOs in the North against sabotaging the efforts of Nigeria Army in the fight against insurgency.

He said Nigerians should rise against any primordial sentiment that is targeted to degrade Nigeria Army.

“I urge the president to leave politics aside, the insurgency is a war. Emergency could be declared in some affected area. The budget of military should not be questioned in times of insurgency particularly at the theatre of war.