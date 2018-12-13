Boko Haram: Osun monarch advocates more support for Nigeria Army

A traditional ruler in Osun state, HRM Oba Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Olowu of Owu Kuta, has called on the media and Nigerians to support Nigeria Army in the fight against Boko Haram.

He made the call in his palace at Owu Kuta, Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun state, at a world press conference tagged “Support Nigeria Army – Our Army” and addressed by the monarch.

The monarch cautioned amnesty international and other NGOs in the North against sabotaging the efforts of Nigeria Army in the fight against insurgency.

He said Nigerians should rise against any primordial sentiment that is targeted to degrade Nigeria Army.

“I urge the president to leave politics aside, the insurgency is a war. Emergency could be declared in some affected area. The budget of military should not be questioned in times of insurgency particularly at the theatre of war.

“Amnesty international and other NGO in the North should desist from sabotaging our efforts to destabilize the insurgency. Anything that will degrade the integrity and image of our army will not be tolerated. “I am of the humble opinion that the submission by Amnesty International to the ICC on the Nigeria Army is destabilizing, injurious and defamatory. “To say the Nigeria Army is guilty of murder pursuant to article 8(2)(c)(i); torture, cruelty, outrageous upon personal dignity and internationally directing attacks against civilians just exposed how far away from reality the ICC is. The monarch noted that the ICC has failed to comment on the ‘wrong invasion’ of Iraq in 2003, provocation of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, killing of about 8,670-13,600 in Yemen by Saudi Arabia kingdom between 2015 and 2017 (according to United Nation). “I implore all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation or conviction to come together and resist this cheap blackmail against our Army. “I consider it mischievous and malicious the timing of the release of the said report, and the usual double standard of the so-called Amnesty International in demoralizing our patriotic Army. The media should play a patriotic role in the fight against insurgency. I urge the media to support Nigeria Army. Commended the Sheu of Bornu who allowed partnership between the military and local vigilante, urging other traditional rulers in the North to emulate him. The monarch who hinted that he would soon begin his tour to the traditional rulers in all the six geo-political zone of the country, maintained that “unity of Nigeria should not negotiated.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.