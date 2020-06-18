Boko Haram: Rejig your security architecture, AAC tells FG

The African Action Congress (AAC) has called for immediate re-jiging of the nation’s security architecture to save the lives of the citizens killed on a daily basis by the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits.

National chairman of the party, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, made this call Thursday in a statement and expressed worry over unabated killings.

He said the dastardly acts must stop as human life is sacrosanct and must be protected at all costs. He added that the primary purpose of government is to secure lives and property.

“AAC calls for immediate rejigging of the nation’s security architecture to save the lives of fellow compatriots being daily killed by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits. The killings go on unabated as if the lives of Nigerians don’t matter. Enough of dastardly acts. Human life is sacrosanct and must be protected at all costs which is the primary purpose of government.”

The party also demanded transparency in the bidding of marginal oil fields proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying in the past, oil block biddings were tainted with excessive corruption and tribalism.

“This must stop forthwith. The party commends the involvement of indigenous companies but that should not be done on the altar of merit. The exercise must be transparent to bring maximum benefits to Nigerians who have been shortchanged in previous ones.

“AAC government is not predicated on oil, but on human and other natural resources for global competitiveness, in our collective efforts in building a strong, virile, prosperous and equitable democratic nation.”

Nzenwa promised that his party would present a credible candidate for the 10th September 2020, Edo state governorship election and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and provide a level playing field to all candidates and the political parties contesting the forthcoming gubernatorial poll in Edo state.

“The good people of Edo state should take their destiny in their hands and vote for a credible, competent, people-oriented candidate with a clear vision, tenacity of purpose and political sagacity to provide dividends of democracy to the impoverished masses.

“As a mass movement, AAC is on a rescue mission to transform Edo state and steer the state to the path of prosperity and development. It is time for change. It is time to stop divisive politics that has impeded the growth and advancement of Edo state.

AAC demands a stop to the current politics of bitterness, destruction, confusion and brigandage in the state. The people of Edo state desire and deserve democracy dividends that will boost their standards of living, not carnage.

“AAC candidates will soon be unveiled in our unstoppable march to Edo state Government House.

“Election is the beauty of democracy. The party demands a free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable and peaceful election that meets stakeholder’s expectations and international standard. Anything short of that is an invitation to anarchy. Security agents should ensure adequate protection of lives, property and electoral materials, being the first election amidst COVID-19 pandemic.”