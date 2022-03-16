Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s historic visit to Katsina

Last week’s campaign advocacy visit by Arewa Organisation Movement for Asiwaju, a frontline coalition of 37 groups that have been working tirelessly to drum support for Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition in the northern part of the country, received a rousing welcome by key stakeholders within and beyond the APC family In Katsina state. HAMIDU SABO reports.

On arrival at the airport, a long motorcade of teeming supporters formed a convoy that accompanied the coalition to the Government House, Emir of Katsina’s palace and Yaradua family House in Katsina.

Besides the multitudes of supporters of the Asiwaju, Senator Abu Ibrahim’s political well-organised political structure across the state also played a key part in the success of the visit.

While at the Government House where the team was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Senator Abu who coordinates the groups said Chief Tinubu remains the most qualified candidate for the presidency in the next elections. He appealed to the APC leadership in the state towards ensuring the emergence of Chief Tinubu as its presidential flag bearer.

While extolling the political sagacity of the APC national leader and his role in ensuring the success of the merger to form the APC in 2014, its ultimate victory in 2015 and 2019, the former senator representing Katsina South extolled Tinubu by describing him as a statesman with a midas touch.

At the Emir’s palace, Alhaji AbdulMumini Kabir Usman assured Abu of Tinubu’s commitment to the unity of the country and an end to the security crises in the northern part of the country.

Senator Abu who described the former Lagos state governor as a great transformer that leaves landmarks of socio-economic development in every sector he has served, cited Asiwaju’s track record as governor when he laid solid foundations for sustainable socio-economic development in the state.

He noted that Chief Tinubu had always been a friend and trusted ally of the north and Katsina and had always regarded the state as his home.

These remarks struck a chord with the Emir, who recalled that when his late father, the immediate past Emir, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Usman marked his 10 year anniversary on the throne, Tinubu was the only governor in the whole country that took out time to grace the occasion despite the fact that some powerful forces in Abuja had, for political reasons, asked governors to boycot the ceremony. The Emir said he still feels indebted to Chief Tinubu for that gesture.

“That singular gesture proved to me that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is indeed a friend of Katsina, the Emirate would always remain grateful for his show of solidarity. It meant a lot to my late father and it still means a lot to me. I still feel heavily indebted to this great statesman for always extending his hands of friendship to me and to the Emirate. Senator Abu Ibrahim has always been his channel of communication with us, and he has indeed chosen a trustworthy person as an ally.

“My relationship with Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu is as old as my relationship with Senator Abu Ibrahim. Senator Ibrahim is the kind of person that would always look you in the face and tell you the truth. I always knew him to be like this and I am sure he has not changed.

“This campaign organisation is certainly doing a great job and I wish you well. What we need at this point is genuine efforts to solve the problems that face us collectively as a nation, as a people and as compatriots with a common destiny. The present administration is doing its best and we thank Bola Tinubu for being a strong pillar of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“We would continue to pray for you and for our nation; we would certainly overcome the challenges we face today; what we need are leaders that would put Nigeria first and this team is working to ensure this noble objective,” the Emir said.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari described Tinubu as a patriot and a nationalist and wished the group well in its campaign activities. He also advised Tinubu campaign organisations, movements and groups to harmonise their activities under one umbrella for a more effective outcome.

Meanwhile, the group’s visit to the family house of late Alhaji Musa Yaradua where they paid homage to the family matriarch, Hajiya Dada, was far a great significance in rekindling old ties. Hajiya Dada wished and expressed profound appreciation to the movement and wished the organisations well in their campaign tour around the country.

The entire family of late Yar ‘adua at present indicated their readinesss to support the Tinubu movement whenever the need arise.