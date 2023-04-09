Bola Ajibola: My father was passionate about Nigeria – Son

Segun Ajibola, the first son of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, has described his father as a passionate personality whose interest is the unity of the country.

Speaking with newsmen at the deceased residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Sunday, Segun stated that his father will be solely missed for his sense of humour, generosity and religious beliefs.

“As you can see, we are making all arrangements possible to lay him down for God almighty to take charge of this afternoon so that’s why we are all here making several efforts.

“We want to thank all those who have called us from far and wide, from the world courts, from across the country, from the north, from the east, all over, friends, family and a lot of people who our father has worked with over the years.

“Internationally, they have all heard about it and they have been calling us and sending us their best wishes. What we ask for is that all those who wish us well keep us in their prayers this day and the day ahead of us as we continue with all the efforts to give him a befitting burial.

“My dad was a very passionate person, very deep and highly religious in all the efforts he has made in establishing a university which has an Islamic flavor in terms of the Islamic center he has set up and the way he has conducted himself and his life within the tenet’s of the religion as well as he could possibly do.

“For us, as a father, he meant so many things, he was very loving, clearing but he was a strict disciplinarian, very firm and very tough, a thorough personality as he never allowed us to get out of hand in anyway he could help, and we remember him for his high level of humor.

“My dad was a extreme humorous person and generous to a fault, we are all beneficiaries of his love and his affection and his wisdom and discipline, we will miss him dearly without a doubt”, he added

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, a tertiary institution founded by Ajibola, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, eulogies the attributes of the founder, saying his investments in the education cannot be forgotten.

“It is indeed a sad occasion for the nation we have lost an icon, we have to remember the service the proprietor Ajibola has provided to the nation.

“When he retired at 70, was when he decided to found a university as he was concerned about the loss of our students especially those traveling abroad when there are opportunities here as well.

“The number of students capability at that time and totally caring capacity of universities was only 350,000, so, when his license for a university was able to proceed to found Crescent University as a way of assisting other private universities.

“We still have a challenge in terms of the number of students sitting JAMB, how he is always concerned about that and of course he was concerned about brain drain”, the VC noted

Prince Bola Ajibola, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice died at a Lagos hospital, Sunday, aged 89.

