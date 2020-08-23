Bologna coach Mihajlovic tests positive for Covid-19



Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has undergoing treatment for leukaemia since last year, tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.



The Serbian coach is “absolutely asymptomatic”, the club said on its website.

“When he returned to Bologna on Friday, he underwent a control test for Covid-19 with positive results.”

Bologna are due to start pre-season training on Monday, but Italian football protocols mean the 51-year-old coach, whose contract has just been extended for another year until 2023, will have to remain in isolation for two weeks.



All the squad and staff must also be tested on Monday.