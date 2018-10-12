Bolt nets brace for Australian club in trial match, nears career target

Usain Bolt scored twice for Central Coast Mariners to move himself one step closer towards achieving his football dream.

The Olympic sprint legend raced through on goal and fired a left-footed effort into the bottom corner for his first before bringing out his trademark lightning bolt celebration.

Moments later he grabbed his second – though it was not quite as classy as his first.

A terrible defensive mishap left Bolt with an open goal for him to make it two.

The Jamaican, 32, admitted he was desperate to earn himself a pro contract.

Bolt started up front alongside former Championship star Ross McCormack in a pre-season trial against Macarthur South West United.

It was his final chance to impress before the Australia A-League kicks off next Sunday, having only signed for Mariners for “an indefinite period”.

But it didn’t start well when he was left rolling around in agony after being kicked in the balls.

The Jamaican jumped into a challenge and took a boot square in the crown jewels in the first half.

But he sprung into life in the second, scoring his historic first goal ten minutes after the break.

And an awful blunder from the Macarthur defence capped off a brilliant night for the nine-time Olympic gold medallist.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.