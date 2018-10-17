Bolt secures Maltese contract after dazzling in Australia

Olympic sprint champion, Usain Bolt, has been offered a two-year contract to play soccer with a Maltese club, Valletta FC, ESPN has reported.

The offer has triggered speculation that Bolt may be set to walk out from his trial at Australian team, Central Coast Mariners.

Maltese champions, Valletta, said they hoped to sign the eight-time Olympic gold medallist in time for him to participate in their Super Cup match on Dec. 13 against Balzan.

Henry returns to France to prove himself in coaching “A champion is always welcome and at Valletta FC, we believe nothing is impossible,” ESPN quoted Valletta’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ghasston Slimen, as saying.

“Bolt’s agent in Australia, Tony Rallis, had also confirmed the approach,’’ ESPN said.

Bolt scored two goals for the Mariners in a pre-season trial match on Friday, but has not been offered a professional contract by the A-League team.

A Mariners’ spokesman said there was no change in Bolt’s position at the club, describing reports that he might quit his trial as “rumours”.

The 32-year-old Jamaican has repeatedly expressed his hope to win a contract ahead of the Mariners’ 2018-19 A-League campaign which kicks off at the weekend.

Most Australian soccer pundits said Bolt showed signs of improvement and better fitness in the Mariners’ 4-0 win over an amateur local side on Friday.

‘ But, they felt that he was some way off the level of being able to compete in the Australian top flight

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.