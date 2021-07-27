Bonita/Ukpute: Igede Youths call on Buhari to deploy soldiers to disputed area

The Igede Youth Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the urgent deployment of troops to the disputed boundary between Bonta and Ukpute as a short term measure to prevent loss of lives in the area.

The youths also accused Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom of being unwilling to put an end to what they described as needless killings of Igede people by the Bonita militia.

The Igede youths who addressed a press conference in Makurdi, urged the federal government to direct the establishment of a military post at the boundary between the two warring communities of Bonita and Ukpute to forestall future reoccurrence of the unprovoked killing of their people by the “ever blood thirsty Bonta community/ militias.”

According to the group, the twist in the crisis with the killing of a traditional ruler last Tuesday 20th, July, 2021 in Ochoro which is a neutral community was most worrisome.

The group in the press conference text read by Ogah Thomas Onah, urged the president to mandate the governor to deploy all ‘internal security measures and ensure remediate re-opening of the Makurdi-Aliade -Awajir-Oju Road.

The youths also called on the president to put on any other measures, which in his wisdom that would help put a permanent end to the killings.

“As we look forward to your prompt response, do accept the assurances of our unreserved loyalty and highest esteem.

“There is no doubt in our minds that His Excellency, Governor Sarnuel Ortom is not willing to put an end to the needless killings by the Bonta militias.

“It is on this account that we call on you for prompt intervention. We are peace loving, law abiding people• we have no other place to go; we are from Benue State, we are Nigerians; we do not have the military power to withstand the Bonta militias.

“We need peace, we need protection; we need your fatherly love and care; we are yours, we are lgede, our lives matter,” the group added.