Book Review: Why not our ways? A critical analysis of socio-economic value system in Nigeria





Professor Bako Ezra Amans is the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. I first met Prof Amans in 1987 when he brisk-walked to our class to lecture “Elements of Agronomy” as a service course.

Then, we, the undergraduate students of engineering had a superiority mentality of not being serious with non-engineering courses because of “their simplicity” and considered such courses as a “bonus” for boosting our overall grades.

It was at that moment, Amans breezed into our class, spoke with light Tangalle intonation that produced a kind of melody as a golden voice, we could not but admire and wowed him.

His calmness, rhythmic eloquence, articulation, the versatility of the subject made the course interesting, especially to many of us who were children of farmers.

Amans became one of our favourite lecturers and mentors. So, when he called me to review his book, I thought it was a book on agronomy, before I could answer, he quickly said, “Prof, the book contains my three decades of observations and thoughts on Nigeria and the various challenges facing the country as well as the way forward”.

I was at a crossroads; curious to know the observations, thoughts, and the way forward at the same time feeling incompetent to review a book of my teacher whom I adore with high esteem. However, I took up the challenge and was happy that I did.

The book is titled, “WHY NOT OUR WAYS? A CRITICAL REVIEW OF SOCIO-ECONOMIC VALUE SYSTEM IN NIGERIA”, which is divided into 17 sections. Each section is concerned with a topic or an aspect of life, and then a comparison of what was obtainable during the pre-colonial era along with the post-colonial era.

Several aspects of lives with clear and practical examples were discussed in the book ranging from; culture, education, agriculture, arts and crafts, diplomacy, legal system, medicine, and cures, to communication, among others.

The book is concerned with the investigation into the African dilemma, and why the affairs of the African nations are not going as smoothly as they should. Nigeria, as well as African society, is bedeviled with so many problems ranging from corruption, bad leadership, greed, insecurity, etc. The post-colonial Africa is nothing to write home about when compared to the pre-colonial African society, which was built on trust, hard work, respect for elders, craftsmanship, honor, integrity, etc.

The book goes further to suggest that since the post-colonial system has failed Africa as a whole; why not return to our ways, that is, the ways of our fathers, and their fathers before them?

The pre-colonial era was that era where there was no issue of insecurity, no politics of blood and war, women were married and not defiled, there was no unnecessarily desire to be rich beyond one’s means, children learned the trade of their parents such as weaving, hunting, mining, farming, etc.

The colonial administration in the name of bringing us education and civilization has done nothing but defiled our old ways: everyone wants a white-collar job, there are a lot of issues on insecurity, the abominable LGBT (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender), desire to make quick money, lack of respect for elders and constituted authorities, etc.

It is, therefore, possible to say that the Nigerian as well as the African society, is in a state of confusion after having abandoned their ways of old, have not fully grasped the ways of the western civilisation.

It is such that having forgotten our ways of old, we cannot fully comprehend nor can we fully belong to the ways of our colonial masters. What then is the way out? The author of this book has done a terrific job of comparing traditional African society to modern African society. In other words, he has attempted to trace the sources of modern African problems and to proffer possible solutions to those problems.

This book also advises that it is important to embrace our age-long tradition instead of the western tradition we cannot fully comprehend. It is concerning the above that Albert Camus asserts that; to know nothing of the present is bad but to know not one’s history is indeed a misfortune. Africans are in the situation they find themselves in because the kind of civilisation that was brought to us does not have African characteristics.

In other words, the civilisation passed to us was not African-oriented, it, therefore, cannot solve the African problems. Rather, the kind of civilization administered to Africa was the European-oriented civilization, with European characteristics.

Hence, it could not serve the purpose it was meant to serve.This is therefore a wake-up call to all Nigerians, and the African nation to move towards the adoption of our pre-colonial civilisation as well as a little blend of the western civilization, maybe…just maybe…we can put these trying times behind us.

Although, the author painted pre-colonial Africa and indeed Nigeria to be rosy with rich, admirable culture and value system but forgot to mention the inter-tribal war, slavery, and mutual suspicions among the different communities.

The dilemma in Nigeria of today might have been caused by demographic factors. Nigeria had 45 million people at the time of independence and today has over 200 million people. Population explosion makes competition for limited resources fierce and daunting at expense of the cultural value system.

This is exacerbated by irresponsible and corrupt leadership. The author of the Prof Amans, a professor of Agronomy who used his wealth of experience as an academic, administrator, and mentor to put up all these observations in a form of a book must be highly commended. His work can help Nigeria’s leaders and parents in molding the young Nigerians to imbibe the value system of cultural heritage.

Even though, the book is in the press but it is strongly recommended to Nigerians and non-Nigerians who are interested in supporting Nigeria to address the socio-economic crises bedeviling the country and indeed Africa.

As a closing phrase, I feel indebted to my mentor and teacher, Prof Amans for the confidence in me to review the book and write its preface. This is a great inspiration for my personality.