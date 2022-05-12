Books, other print materials cost to jump as imports hit N1.23trn

Nigeria’s printing materials including exercise books, textbooks are set to become more expensive as dollar scarcity pushes the cost of import.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that in last four years over N1.2trn have been spent to import paper into the country.

There are three government-owned paper mills in the country but the mills are no longer operating even at half of their capacities

Nigerian students, parents and also businesses are set to feel more pinch on their dwindling disposable income over the rising cost of papers.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics data, the cost of importing paper into the country in one year rose by 74.36 per cent to N328.9 billion in 2021 from N188.6 billion in 2020.

In 2018 the total amount spent was N214.37 billion while in 2019 (N491.10bn). This means over N1.23 trillion was spent in the last four years.

The increased dependence on importation is coming at a time the country is experiencing its worst dollar scarcity and Naira value depreciation.

Stakeholders who spoke to Punch has called on the Federal government to take urgent step to support local manufacturers before it gets worst.

