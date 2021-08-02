Boosting food production in Nigeria

Over the years, a number of policies have been put in place to ensure that Nigerians are not hungry and that able-bodied men and women are gainfully employed in agriculture. How far have these policies gone in promoting food production in the country? In trying to find answers to these questions, the role of mechanisation, better funding, and diversification came to the fore. Towards this end, the Federal Government has been charged to provide tractors, ploughs, and other equipment needed for mechanised farming in the local government areas and farm settlements, to ensure food security and solve youth unemployment in the country.

A Technical Supervisor, Tractor Unit, Directorate of University Farms (DUFARMS), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Mr. Oladejo Ogundiyi, stated this during an exclusive interview on the programme, Our Farmer. He said in modern-day farming, tractors, ploughs, and other equipment could be deployed by farmers to clear and plough many hectares of land per day and also enable them to use relevant planters and harvesters for planting and harvesting in due season. He, however, lamented that not many farmers could afford to purchase such tractors as a single one costs as much as N14million and there are other accompanying implements, which would be required for each phase of farming. Mr. Ogundiyi noted that complete mechanised farming had been made possible through such awesome agricultural equipment such as maize planter and harvester, cassava planter and harvester, and combined harvester, which could be used in harvesting crops.

The Technical Supervisor said it was easy to maintain the tractors and machinery if the farmers or those who possessed them could employ predictive maintenance whereby they would not wait until any part of the equipment get damaged before rushing to the market to get a replacement, but must have such part already in the store, even before such damage occurs. Also, a call has gone to the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, prioritise investment in agriculture, and allocate more money into the sector to boost food production and reduce unemployment among youths. They said governments should encourage more youths to venture into agriculture by providing technology that would attract them into agriculture to massively produce food. Mr. Alexander Adegbamigbe said that technology would enhance productivity, reduce cost, limit stress, manage waste, and give real-time updates and as such, play a huge role in making agriculture more interesting.

He said, “We have little capitalists to sponsor agriculture in Nigeria. Youths are running away from agriculture, many people need food, that’s what prompted my interest in agriculture by making food available for the nation”. Mr. Adegbamigbe said many youths, who are impatient and want quick money, cannot venture into agriculture. Mr. Abdulqudus Awolesi, said there are a lot of values in agriculture, which can be the next oil boom for the nation. According to him, “There is no way we can neglect agriculture in nation-building. “As a youth, one question we need to ask ourselves is; how can I help myself, society, and the nation?” He advised the youth, who may want to go into agriculture, to go through proper sensitisation, training, and workshop to have a better business.

Choosing the wrong breeds of goats could lead to losses in goat farming because any farmer that makes the mistake would not get the desired productivity from such ruminant animals. An Agricultural Officer, Miss Maltina Nwafor stated this, stressing the need for goat farmers to consider the breed that would thrive in their environment before acquiring them. According to Nwafor, in choosing a particular breed, goat farmers should consider their locations, stressing that there are specific goats meant to thrive in certain regions of the country. She gave examples of popular breeds in Nigeria that can survive in the tropics to include the Red Sokoto Maradi and West African Dwarf. She said the West African Dwarf are best suited to survive and thrive in the Southern part of the country while the Red Sokoto Maradi, as the name implies, could thrive better in the Northern part of the country.

Speaking on the feeding requirements and other things that farmers in this sector must consider include ensuring that the animals are fed with quality feeds, keeping them in pens that are well insulated against cold surfaces, and getting veterinary services when they show symptoms of infections. Reeling out the economic advantages of goat rearing, Miss Nwafor explained that apart from being a source of protein, goats also produce milk and skin used for leather bags and belts while the dungs are used for plant manure and fuel for cooking among other benefits. However, goat farming has its challenges, and they include a wrong choice of breeds, an outbreak of diseases, inadequate veterinary services, and lack of good and reliable market. In conclusion, it has been established that the provision of tractors, ploughs, and other equipment needed for mechanised farming in the local government areas and farm settlements can go a long way at ensuring food security and solving youth unemployment in Nigeria.

