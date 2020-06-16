Bordeaux ready to sell Kalu

French Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux are willing to listen to offers for Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu.

Kalu linked up with Bordeaux from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent for €8.5m in 2018.

The 22-year-old has however failed to make much impact with Les Girondis despite his huge potential.

Kalu scored three goals in 21 league appearances during his first season at the club.

Last term, he scored just once in 20 league outings.

Turkish club Galatasaray are willing to take Kalu on loan with an option to buy him permanently after the loan deal.