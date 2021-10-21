Borno APC youth urge Zulum to withdraw statement

Some youth in Borno state under the umbrella of Borno All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Vanguard, have reacted to the utterances attributed to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday where he described them as ‘miscreants’ and blaming them for their recent conduct as agents of security forces against peace and stability in Maiduguri metropolis.

The group Wednesday urged the governor, as a matter of great concern and importance, to withdraw his words which described them as ‘miscreants’ in a statement.

They said the unomplimentary remarks were contrary to their complementary efforts with security agencies to restore peace and also bring peace to his government.

Spokesperson of the group, Ibrahim Hassan, who addressed some journalists in Maiduguri on the recent development said it was improper for the governor to to blame them for any security challenges in the state rather he could have commended their efforts and contributions.

He, however, noted that the governor was their father and knew that they were responsible youth who have nothing to do with security challenges in the state and the renewed Boko Haram insurgency while calling on Governor Zulum to withdraw his statement against them.

Ibrahim further admitted that there were some bad eggs among them who may have compelled the governor to make such statement against them, saying the blanket statement did not describe them at all.

“We are speaking on behalf of the remaining youth. We are APC that suffered a lot at the hands of insurgents, some of us were killed, maimed, suffered a lot of physical and psychological trauma, We see no reason why we should be joined with Boko Haram as the cause of insecurity or insurgency in the state.

“We have been political youths right from NRC, UNCP, APP, ANPP and APC, we ever are responsible political youth and law-abiding citizens. Yes, we agreed there are some bad eggs among us but he should not generalise that we are miscreants. We are responsible party men and women”, Ibrahim said.

He also explained that they have sacrificed and laboured politically for the government and also suffered in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists, noting that, they have no reason whatsoever to join the groups frustrating his efforts and government as he claimed in his statement.

A member of the youths vanguard, Yakubu Dan Alhaji also said: “We have been working hard for the victory of the party right from the inception of democratic government in 1999.”

“Only for him to reward us with this statement. We are not happy but yet appealing to him to withdraw this statement except if he is saying that he brought himself to power.”