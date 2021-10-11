Borno clamps down on illegal land vendors, speculators in Maiduguri

The Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), has commenced clampdown on illegal land speculators and vendors in Maiduguri metropolis.

The vendors and speculators are allegedly engaging in land racketeering in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere Local Government Areas in the state.

While launching operations against illegal land vending recently in Maiduguri, the state capital; BOGIS’s Executive Secretary, Adam Bababe disclosed that land vendors and speculators connived to engage in land racketeering in their offices.

According to him, four of such offices were identified for sealing off by the Agency to prevent further duping of members of the public.

“We invited them for discussions on how they can go about their legitimate businesses, but it however; fell on deaf ears,” he lamented, stating that the land vendors and speculators are conducting activities on land against the law.

He said the illegal activities on land and speculations have violated the bill establishing the agency. On the illegal activities of vendors, he said: “When they find a farmland on the outskirts of Maiduguri; they divided it without following the procedures for standard layouts of land.

According to him, this led many people to be duped for such illegal land activities in Maiduguri. He said that some teachers were allegedly duped by the land vendors, after purchasing plots of land for the establishment of the state’s Mechanic Village along Damboa road.