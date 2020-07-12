Borno dep gov, emir flag off WHO anti-malaria campaign, urge parents to avail their children

The Borno state deputy governor, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadaffur, who is also the Chairman, Borno state high powered response committee on prevention and control of COVID-19 has flagged off the 2020 World Health Organization (WHO) Seasonal Malaria Chemopreventuon (SMC) Ccmpaign in the state.

While flagging off the exercise, he appealed to parents and guardians to avail their children the opportunity to be administered with the anti-malaria drugs.

He also commended WHO and their partners for implementing the healthcare policy and carrying out the campaign across the state which he said, would help in reducing and preventing effects of malaria among children in the society.

Also, the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi, urged WHO to carry out the SMC campaign to the door steps of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in all the camps in the state.

Describing the children of the IDPs as most vulnerable, the royal father charged WHO to reach out to the children of the host communities who are also vulnerable while calling on parents/guardians to allow their children to be administered with the anti malaria drugs to better the health of their children.

He also thanked WHO for carrying out the campaign in the state in the interest of the children and their parents.

He also enjoined them to continue to implement more healthcare services delivery programmes for the displaced people.

Earlier, the Borno WHO State Coordinator, Dr. Audu Musa Idowu, led the WHO Malaria Team to the Shehus palace said, “The reason we are at the Shehu palace is to seek your fatherly blessing and urge you to kick start the SMC Campaign by administering the anti-malaria drugs in a symboluc manner to your children and grandchildren from 3 months to 59 months to prevent malaria infection among the age group as we approach the peak of malaria season.

“This will reduce significantly morbidity and mortality among children,” Idowu said.